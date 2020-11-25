Barrister Sultan calls on PTI Chief Organizer, discusses AJK upcoming elections strategy

President, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Wednesday called on Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed the overall political situation of AJK and organizational affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Wednesday called on Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed the overall political situation of AJK and organizational affairs.

Senior Vice President PTI Arshad Dad was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Organizer said that after historical victory in Gilgit-Baltistan, PTI has started work on devising strategy for the elections in AJK.

During meeting, they principally agreed to contest the upcoming elections for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) without making electoral alliance with any political party.

Saifullah Nyazee said that PTI has emerged as a powerful party in AJK, adding that under the leadership of Barrister Sultan Mahmood, PTI AJK was united and fully prepared for the elections.

He said that with massive elections campaign, PTI would also get two third majority in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He announced that an high level Parliamentary board would be constituted soon for the nomination of suitable candidates of the party.

He asked the workers to start preparations, adding that soon will announce future strategy.