Barrister Sultan pays eulogizing tributes to Khalid Ibraheem Khan on 2nd death anniversary

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK Chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary Monday paid eulogizing tributes Sardar Khalid Ibraheem for his peerless contribution to the uplift and development of all socially and economically downtrodden sections of the society

Remembering the late leader on his second death anniversary, the PTI president said, the Sardar Sahib was truly a man of principle, honesty and integrity.

"Sweet memories of Sardar Sahib are flooding my mind, his uprightness, unflinching commitment with his ideology and ever readiness to go to any extent on the issue of principles is worth appreciating," Barrister Said adding that he was no doubt one of those called as the salt of the earth.

The PTI president said late Sardar Khalid Ibraheem was a forthright politician who never compromised on his ideals.

"Being straightforward and blunt in his views were the rare qualities that made him tall amongst the lot of contemporary politicians," he saidHe said his death had left a deep void in the region's politics that will take years to fill in.