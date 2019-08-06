Beijing opposes India including its territories into Indian administrative region

China on Tuesday firmly opposed India's move to include Chinese territories into its own administrative region at the Western section of the Sino-Indian border area, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : China on Tuesday firmly opposed India 's move to include Chinese territories into its own administrative region at the Western section of the Sino-Indian border area, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

"China has always opposed the Indian side's entry of the Chinese territory in the western section of the Sino-Indian border into the administrative jurisdiction of India," she made these comments after the Indian government announced recently that it has established a "Ladakh Central Administrative Region," which has included parts of Chinese territories at the two nations' western border.

The spokesperson said that this position was firm and consistent and had never changed.

"Recently, the Indian side has continued to damage China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally modifying the form of domestic law," she said and added, "This practice is unacceptable and will not have any effect." China urged India to act cautiously and strictly abide by the agreements made earlier by the two sides, avoid taking actions that further complicate the border issues, read the statement.

"We urge the Indian side to be cautious on the border issue, strictly abide by the relevant agreements reached between the two sides, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the border issue," she said.