Bench-bar Join Heads To Review Lockdown, Latest Unusual State Of Affairs Emerged Of Corona-virus In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 AM

A consultative meeting of the representatives of different Bar Councils and Associations of the state on Wednesday reviewed the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and unusual state of affairs, judicial proceedings and implementation strategy regarding recommended precautionary measures during the hearing of cases

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : A consultative meeting of the representatives of different Bar Councils and Associations of the state on Wednesday reviewed the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and unusual state of affairs, judicial proceedings and implementation strategy regarding recommended precautionary measures during the hearing of cases.

Acting Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan chaired the meeting held in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed the issues pertaining to regular hearing of the cases, problems being faced by the lawyers and parties, precautionary and safety measures in the court premises and the difficulties to the common man due to the unnecessary delay in the hearing of cases.

Addressing on the occasion, Acting Chief Justice of the state, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan directed Chief Secretary to devise a well coordinated strategy with consultation of the presidents of the all bar associations and councils to make the lawyers' chambers and court premises safe.

On lawyers' demand, the Chief Justice directed Advocate General to immediately take up the matter of releasing grant for the lawyers. "We will take care of the rights of the lawyers' fraternity", he assured.

The representatives of all the Bar Councils and Associations assured the Acting Chief Justice their all out support in this regard.

The lawyers also took up the issues of hearings in lower courts, required facilities and other relevant administrative issues.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan stated that such were in the jurisdiction of the High Court and advised the senior lawyers to consult these with the concerned authority.

The meeting decided that during the hearing of case, only lawyer and concerned party could enter in the court room no other person's entrance would be allowed. Face mask and cleanliness of hands through sanitizers have been made mandatory to enter in the court rooms.

It further decided that the violators of SOPs would not be allowed to enter in the court premises.-

