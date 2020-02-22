Bengaluru student booked for raising 'free Kashmir' placard

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :A young woman student was arrested and booked by Bengaluru police for holding a "Free Kashmir" placard at a protest in the city.

The woman, identified as Arudra Narayanan, is a resident of Malleswaram in west Bengaluru and a student of a private college. The "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" slogans were written in both Kannada and English in the placard held by her, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On Thursday, a 19-year-old girl, Amulya Leona, had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering.

After being removed from the stage, Amulya was later arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody.

Holding the placard with the slogans, Arudra Narayanan was spotted sitting among the participants of a protest against Amulya Leona.