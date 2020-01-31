Bi-Cycle rally organized to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad Administration Friday organized a bicycle rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Administration Friday organized a bicycle rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

A large number of volunteers, students and civil society members participated in the event that commence from Zero Point Interchange and culminated at Faisal Mosque.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called international community to help Kashmiris exercise their right to self determination.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat while addressing urged the participants to raise voice for Kashmir Cause and stand by with eight million oppressed people of the occupied valley.

Meanwhile the DC also held a meeting with Islamabad Volunteers Task Force and officers of tobacco control cell to finalise and stream line the events for Kashmir solidarity day at the office.

He also held meetings with traders and cooperative housing societies of Islamabad to ensure display of Kashmir banners in Markaz.