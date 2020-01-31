UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bi-Cycle Rally Organized To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:38 PM

Bi-Cycle rally organized to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad Administration Friday organized a bicycle rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Administration Friday organized a bicycle rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

A large number of volunteers, students and civil society members participated in the event that commence from Zero Point Interchange and culminated at Faisal Mosque.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called international community to help Kashmiris exercise their right to self determination.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat while addressing urged the participants to raise voice for Kashmir Cause and stand by with eight million oppressed people of the occupied valley.

Meanwhile the DC also held a meeting with Islamabad Volunteers Task Force and officers of tobacco control cell to finalise and stream line the events for Kashmir solidarity day at the office.

He also held meetings with traders and cooperative housing societies of Islamabad to ensure display of Kashmir banners in Markaz.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Civil Society Jammu February Mosque Event From Million Housing

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

43 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Stocks struggle as China virus sparks fear for wor ..

3 minutes ago

Three mini petrol pumps sealed, owners arrested in ..

3 minutes ago

Asad Umar directs for initiating work on Khanpur d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.