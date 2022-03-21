Big protest rally held in Jammu against Delimitation Commission report

A massive protest rally was taken out in Akhnoor area of Jammu by elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and leaders of social and political organizations against the draft report of Delimitation Commission in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :A massive protest rally was taken out in Akhnoor area of Jammu by elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and leaders of social and political organizations against the draft report of Delimitation Commission in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

As per the draft report, Maira Mandrian and Chowki Choura tehsils will be the part of Khour Assembly constituency.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), around three hundred people from both tehsils led by their 18 Sarpanchs and more than 100 Panchs gathered near the new bridge Akhnoor where they blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway and disrupted the vehicular traffic for around two hours. The people were shouting slogans against the Delimitation Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, BDC Member Rahul Dev Sharma flayed the draft report while saying that the same was compiled by the Delimitation Commission without knowing the ground situation.

Criticizing the proposed report, Sarpanch Rohit Sharma said that the move is discriminatory and sought restoration of both the teshils with Akhnoor Constituency in the final report.

He said that on the basis of topography, connectivity and distance, tehsils Maira Mandrian and Chowki Choura were part of Akhnoor Assembly since independence and merging these two tehsils in Khour Assembly Constituency cannot be justified by any of the criteria.

Naib Sarpanch Kewal Krishan while addressing the gathering said that the merger of these two tehsils with Khour is not acceptable.

Sarpanch Ajeet Sharma and Tarlochan Dutt warned the administration to address their demand at the earliest otherwise their agitation will be turned more aggressive.