UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilal Sidiqui Hails Imran Khan's Efforts For Raising Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

Bilal Sidiqui hails Imran Khan's efforts for raising Kashmir issue

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts at international level to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts at international level to resolve Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, In Srinagar, he said due to hefty efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir dispute, the international community was paying attention to such neglected issue once again.

"This is because of his continued efforts that Kashmir dispute was discussed three times in last one year at UNSC nailing the lies and fabricated stand of New Delhi vis-a-vis Kashmir issue," he added Through his tireless efforts, Bilal Sidiqui said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been successful in winning support of the different countries such as China, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and Iran for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that people of IIOJK were highly appreciating these efforts and hoped that Pakistan as a principal party to the Kashmir dispute would continue to advocate the case of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through all possible means.

At the same time, people of Jammu and Kashmir also expect that political parties and civil society in Pakistan will bury their political differences and evolve a consensus to strengthen the efforts of Imran Khan for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Iran Turkey China Civil Society Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Same Indonesia Malaysia Media All

Recent Stories

8 minutes ago

8 petrol pumps sealed in sargodha

36 seconds ago

Austrian Foreign Ministry Confirms Expelling Russi ..

38 seconds ago

Russia's FSMTC Expects to Sign Contract for Supply ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow to Get Small Batches of Coronavirus Vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Nine Killed, 17 Injured by Twin Blast in Philippin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.