UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BJP Biggest Propaganda Machine In The Region: Omar Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:24 PM

BJP biggest propaganda machine in the region: Omar Abdullah

Pro-India National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minster, Omar Abdullah, has described the BJP as the biggest propaganda machine in India, saying that Modi-led Indian government built its case to revoke Article 370 through sheer propaganda, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Pro-India National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minster, Omar Abdullah, has described the BJP as the biggest propaganda machine in India, saying that Modi-led Indian government built its case to revoke Article 370 through sheer propaganda, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he addressed a gathering in Jammu, Omar Abdullah said, "now, the land is not ours, the jobs here are not ours, but in other BJP-ruled states, they have a different yardstick". Citing the case of Haryana, he said that the BJP government had passed a law to secure jobs for Haryana's youngsters. But in IIOJK, he said, this mechanism was done away with.

"After Hitler's government, the BJP is perhaps the only party that has indulged in propaganda on such a mass scale. You talk about Article 370 and the BJP whips up its propaganda on social media, WhatsApp groups and on their favourite tv channels," he said.

Omar Abdullah said that there was nothing wrong in fighting for Article 370 as it had existed as a provision of the Indian Constitution. "Talk about Article 370 and they say we are talking the language of Pakistan. Article 370 did not exist in the Constitution of Pakistan but in the Constitution of India. Similarly, Article 35A was a provision of the Indian Constitution and not that of any other Constitution," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Omar Abdullah Social Media Jammu Adolf Hitler Media TV Government WhatsApp Jobs

Recent Stories

Sugar price will go down by Rs 15 to Rs 20, says g ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Reports 20,369 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - ..

1 minute ago

SMIU to conduct research studies on life, vision, ..

17 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts IIOJK

17 minutes ago

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI falls 0.12 pc

17 minutes ago

UN chief hopes Myanmar elections to help return of ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.