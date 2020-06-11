BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Rashtra

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said after illegal invasion and reoccupation of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, BJP-RSS regime has embarked on a plan to alter the occupied state into a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation)

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said after illegal invasion and reoccupation of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, BJP-RSS regime has embarked on a plan to alter the occupied state into a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation).

“The population (in Occupied Kashmir) is being swamped by non-natives, mostly Hindus, the land is being grabbed. Muslims’ majority will be reduced to a minority, and illegal settlements are being built,” President said in an interview with an English language magazine.

The AJK President said that nothing of this sort has happened in recent history since the collapse of the Third Reich except for Israeli actions; even the pace and scale of Israeli actions have been slower and far less.

Explaining the actions taken by Modi government to achieve profane agenda in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said new domicile rules introduced in the occupied territory in early April this year have opened the floodgates for new Hindu settlers from all over India.

“A fast track process (to be completed in 15 days) has been set in motion to grant settler rights to Indian civil servants, military officials, employees of statutory bodies and educational institutions who have lived in the IOJK for fifteen years and in some cases for ten years,” he added.

The state president said that these new settlers will be able to grab some half a million jobs of the Kashmiris whereas the original inhabitants and the owners of Kashmir will be elbowed out.

“The Kashmiris through a laborious process will have to prove all over again that they are eligible residents of Kashmir and that they qualify for these jobs which have been theirs for decades,” he pointed out.

He said that the irony is that doors for Kashmiri refugees have been closed and members of the diaspora community and their children will not be able to return as legal residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is a pogrom and an open season for rapid and forced demographic changes, land grab and evisceration of Kashmiris’ self-determination.

Replying a question about the scale of killings and blindings incidents in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan said Indian occupation forces have intensified oppression, killing and injuring hundreds of Kashmiris. They are especially gunning for young men killing them in the cordon and search operations and fake encounters. When they do not hand over the fallen youth’s dead bodies to their families, there is a considerable backlash.

He said that the police and troops use pellet-firing shotguns, automatic weapons and live ammunition to quell protests by unarmed civilians resulting in blindings and fatal injuries.

Replying another question about the possible aggression from India against Pakistan, Masood Khan said there is a high probability of India’s aggression against Pakistan in one form or the other. “I believe that Pakistan is already under attack and in a state of war with India. An attack on the IOJK is an attack on Pakistan. This is not Indian territory.”

He went on to say that India is decimating potentially Pakistan’s citizens. Indian occupation forces target and kill civilians across the LOC in Azad Kashmir and terrorise 80,000 families now and then. Indian political and military leaders, including their prime minister and army chief, have threatened the use of military force against Pakistan.

“They (Indian) have announced explicitly that they would attack Azad Kashmir and G-B. What more proof does one need? There are rumblings that they might once again try their hand at their favourite hobbyhorse of a false flag operation combined with their fanciful surgical strikes,” AJK President maintained.