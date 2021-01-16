UrduPoint.com
BJP-RSS Regime Taking Steps To Alter Demography, Geography, Statehood Of IIOJK: Lone

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Abdul Hameed Lone, a senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday said BJP-RSS regime was taking systematic steps in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to alter its demography, geography, statehood and rights of the people of Kashmir recognized by international law

Talking to APP, spokesman APHC (Jammu and Kashmir Chapter) said India's third largest English newspaper "Times of India" in its fresh report confirmed that Indian Army troops kill Kashmiris for cash bounty.

APHC leader said that Narendra Modi's ongoing crackdown on Kashmiris combined with the coronavirus pandemic had crashed the economy of the IIOJK.

He said the Modi-led fascist Indian government was pushing Kashmiri political parties to the wall.

He further said that the Kashmiris were also humans and world needs to pay attention to end their sufferings. However, the scale of arrests of political leaders and activists by Indian forces in the IIOJK testifies the fact that the Kashmiris were prepared for a long and arduous fight against undemocratic India for the restoration of their rights.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute by exercising their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the supervision of the UN and they have been rendering sacrifices for this purpose for last several decades.

