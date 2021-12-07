UrduPoint.com

BJP Setting Up Proxy Parties To Legitimise Abrogation Of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:23 PM

BJP setting up proxy parties to legitimise abrogation of article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Regional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the Indian government was creating proxy political parties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the Indian government was creating proxy political parties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, she said that aim of creating "proxy parties" in the Union Territory by the ruling BJP was to legitimise its unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019.

She also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to divide political parties in the state 'to make the unconstitutional decision constitutional in the assembly'.

"The policy of BJP is to create division among regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir. First, they created proxy parties out of the PDP. Then they created division within the National Conference in Jammu and made those leaders directly join the BJP.

" The former chief minister said that now there was a division within the Congress party as well "which is not happening on its own, but being done by the BJP." "BJP wants to create two factions in the Congress party here as well and wants to use them separately." She claimed that the only aim to divide political parties in Jammu and Kashmir was to make those people reach the assembly who will help the BJP to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as constitutional in the assembly.

Mehbooba Mufti, who headed a PDP-BJP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir from April 2016 to June 2018, had been vocal against the saffron party's decisions on Kashmir since the abrogation of article 370.

She, time and again, hit out at the Centre, alleging that it was "disempowering" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly India Chief Minister Jammu Alliance April June August Congress 2016 2018 2019 Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

1 hour ago
 CTP intends to confiscate smoke emitting vehicles ..

CTP intends to confiscate smoke emitting vehicles to prevent smog

47 seconds ago
 Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi committed to fulfill ele ..

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi committed to fulfill election promises, inaugurates ma ..

48 seconds ago
 CTO awarded commendation certificates to two traff ..

CTO awarded commendation certificates to two traffic wardens

50 seconds ago
 President underscores need to equip youth with ski ..

President underscores need to equip youth with skills for job market

51 seconds ago
 Chief Minister seeks report on woman torture incid ..

Chief Minister seeks report on woman torture incident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.