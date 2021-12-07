BJP setting up proxy parties to legitimise abrogation of article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Regional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the Indian government was creating proxy political parties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, she said that aim of creating "proxy parties" in the Union Territory by the ruling BJP was to legitimise its unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019.

She also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to divide political parties in the state 'to make the unconstitutional decision constitutional in the assembly'.

"The policy of BJP is to create division among regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir. First, they created proxy parties out of the PDP. Then they created division within the National Conference in Jammu and made those leaders directly join the BJP.

" The former chief minister said that now there was a division within the Congress party as well "which is not happening on its own, but being done by the BJP." "BJP wants to create two factions in the Congress party here as well and wants to use them separately." She claimed that the only aim to divide political parties in Jammu and Kashmir was to make those people reach the assembly who will help the BJP to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as constitutional in the assembly.

Mehbooba Mufti, who headed a PDP-BJP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir from April 2016 to June 2018, had been vocal against the saffron party's decisions on Kashmir since the abrogation of article 370.

She, time and again, hit out at the Centre, alleging that it was "disempowering" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.