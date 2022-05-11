UrduPoint.com

BJP Trying To Turn J&K Muslim Majority Into A Minority: PDP President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:36 PM

BJP trying to turn J&K Muslim majority into a minority: PDP president

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to convert Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to convert Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority area.

According to Kashmir Media Service, she said that the delimitation process was akin to abrogation of Article 370.

"The delimitation process is another link to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir while BJP has created a political platform for changing the political demography of J&K. Besides they are trying to turn Muslim majority state into a minority," she said in reply to a query about final report of delimitation commission.

Mehbooba Mufti said even as it took Indian Supreme Court over three years to listen to the petition, but she still believes that it could restore Article 370.

She said that the Jahangir Puri demolition drive in New Delhi was carried out even after the Supreme Court passed order against it.

"Supreme Court should act against those officials who did not obey the orders and were involved in contempt of court," she said.

