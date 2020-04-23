UrduPoint.com
BJP's Goons Beat And Injure 18 Kashmiri Labourers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:58 PM

As many as 18 Kashmiri labourers were severely injured when they were beaten to pulp on Thursday by the goons of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nara Kaltum district of Himachal Pradesh in India, Kashmir Media Service reported

The relatives of the injured labourers told media men in Srinagar that a gang of BJP workers carrying iron rods and bamboo sticks on Wednesday night attacked the Kashmiri labourers leaving two of them seriously injured.

Earlier, three Kashmiri labourers were also subjected to an unprovoked attack at their place of residence in Barot area of the Indian state.

The assailants had also hurled obscenities and warned them to leave the place or bear the consequences.

