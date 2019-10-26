Black Day: APHC calls for shut down in IOK on Sunday

The Nation will observe Black Day tomorrow (Sunday) marking invasion of Occupied Kashmir by India in 1947

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) The Nation will observe Black Day tomorrow (Sunday) marking invasion of Occupied Kashmir by India in 1947.The government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir and expose brutalities and massive human rights violations by the Indian troops.

Meanwhile, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has called for complete shutdown in entire Occupied Kashmir tomorrow to send a loud and clear message to India that they reject New Delhi's illegal occupation of their homeland.On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the essence of partition plan of the Subcontinent and against the aspirations of Kashmiri people.