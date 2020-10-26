Black Day being observed to reject Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir

Whole Pakistani nation along with Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Black Day today (October 27, 2020) to convey to the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Whole Pakistani nation along with Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Black Day today (October 27, 2020) to convey to the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the subcontinent and against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris.

The day highlights the 73 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination. Several programs, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan has also chalked out comprehensive programmes for observing the Black Day.

All the provincial governments have also planned different activities to mark the day in a befitting manner. The print and electronic media would publish articles and air special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs.

Photo exhibition will also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

Many of the events will be arranged online due to the increasing number of COVID cases witnessed in the country. Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

In capital Islamabad and other provincial capitals, documentaries would be played on large screens installed at key places in which Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and the human tragedy unfolding in the territory to be depicted. Stickers and banners of Black Day would be pasted on public service buses and stops along with prominent places.

Arrangements have also been made in all four provinces with banners, stickers and rallies to condemn the illegal occupation of India on Kashmir.

Pakistani missions abroad would also organize events and engage with Pakistani Diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people to highlight significance of the day and remind the international community of its obligation to use its influence over India to resolve this decades long conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its missions abroad will also publish editorials and opinion pieces in foreign press to highlight the critical state prevailing in Occupied Kashmir.

In Azad Kashmir, rallies, demonstrations and protest gatherings would be held in all small and big cities of the state under the auspices of Kashmir Liberation Cell, Hurriyat and religious organizations.

