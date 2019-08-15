Black Day observed in Balochistan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@imziishan)

Black day was observed here and other parts of the province on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Black day was observed here and other parts of the province on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

National flags were hoisted half-mast at government buildings to condemn the illegal move of India in occupied Kashmir and express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

Protest rallies were taken in respective districts of the province including Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar Lasbela and other areas in order to observe the black day on India's Independence Day for showing solidarity with Kashmiri People.

A large number of people including students, civil society members, tribal leaders and political workers participated the rally which was led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Nasirabad chapter President Mir Shaukat Ali Bangulzai.

The rally was taken out from Bangulzai House and marched different main routs of Nasirabad and culminated at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Press Club Dera Murad Jamali.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and demanded international organizations to take steps to resolve Kashmir issue as per wishes of Kashmiri people.

Shaukat Bangulzai, speaking on the occasion, said the Indian government could not suppress the voice of occupied Kashmiri people through use of force, adding Balochistan's people stood with their Kashmiri brothers.

Meanwhile, a rally was also taken out from deputy commissioner office in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal to observe the black day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The rally reached Uthal Press Club after marching various routs of the areas.

On the occasion, participants also chanted slogans in fervor of Kashmiri people.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Chief Tribal Sardar Ghulam Farooq Sheikh, Senior leader Ghulam Muhammad alias Gulo Jamot, ex-chairman Municipal Committee Uthal Sardar Rasool Bakhsh, Sardar Rehmetullah, Uthal Press Club's president Muhammad Umar lasi, party workers, citizens and students took part in the rally.

The DC said we strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people and that the Indian government had exposed itself before the world by violating human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of Sub-continent which has to be fulfilled soon according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.