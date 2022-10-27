Black day observed in Southern Punjab against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir

The Kashmir Black Day was observed across Southern Punjab here on Thursday to condemn Indian illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Black Day was observed across Southern Punjab here on Thursday to condemn Indian illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In this connection, a solidarity walk, led by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Umar Iftikhar Sherazi at the district headquarters, was held where a large number of people including public officials, lawyers and civil society participated.

Addressing the participants, DC highlighted the significance of this day, noting that 75 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

Another ceremony of this kind led by CPO Malik Saleem was arranged in the same district of Khanewal by National Highways and Motorways Police near Toll Plaza.

Speakers paid tribute to Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination and supreme sacrifices by their three generations who braved 75 years of Illegal Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, a seminar regarding condemning Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was arranged at District Council Hall Vehari.

Chief guests namely MNA Tahir Iqbal, DC Safdar Hussain, DPO Safdar Hussain and Deputy Central Information Secretary of PTI, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary participated in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guests hailed struggle of Kashmiris brethren. They called for India to respect basic human rights of the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir.

They reiterated its call on the international community to step up its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.