Black day observed to condemn Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :People here observed a black day to condemn Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

People wore black armbands to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) local leader Mustansar Billah led the party's rally which ended outside the press club.

Speaking to the demonstrators, the PTI leader said India's veneer of democracy had been exposed after the neighbouring country revoked IoK's special status and the brutalities during the 12-day long curfew continue unabated.

He said the PTI's government had raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nation's Security Council, expressing hope that the council would intervene to help the Kashmiris get their right to self determination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed that he would act as an ambassador of Kashmiri in the world to help people of the valley get their freedom.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Hyderabad chapter also organized a rally to observe the black day.

The rally's participants held a protest outside the press club and condemned the Indian savagery in IoK.

The Sunni Tehreek's workers staged a demonstration at Haider Chowk and set ablaze a poster of Indian PM Narendra Modi and Indian flag.

Khalid Hussain Attari, ST's central leader, deplored that the global community was not coming as clear against India's human rights violations in IoK as it often reacted to similar violations in other parts of the world.

Ayesha Welfar Organization and several other groups of citizens also took out rallies and condemned Indian government's atrocities in IoK.