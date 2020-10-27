Black Day observed to show solidarity with Kashmiris

The black day here on Tuesday observed to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The black day here on Tuesday observed to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) like other parts of the country.

Different political, religious and social organizations have brought out rallies to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris after Indian government's move of scrapping special status of the disputed territory.

The Kashmir issue has to be decided according to UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the people of Kashmir.

A rally led by Chairman Police Peace Committee, Imran Soharwardi, Alhaj Gulshan Illahi, Ghazi Salahuddin was taken out against Indian atrocities being committed against innocent people of IIOJ&K in which participants chanted slogans against extremist the Indian government and occupation forces.

The participants condemned the actions of Indian government and criminal silence of the world community over human rights violations in the Occupied territory.

An effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi was set on fire by the enraged protesters to express their anger over the highhandedness of the Indian armed forces against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

A group of workers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek -Insaf Minority and Ladies wings also took out a rally to condemn Indian government actions in the occupied valley.

While holding banners, placards and Kashmiri flags in their hands, the participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Modi and his extremist government.

They said IIOJK had been under complete lockdown since New Delhi's move about scrapping special status of the region on August 05, 2019.

They said people and the government of Pakistan always supported the freedom struggle of the people of the occupied valley and would continue to stand with our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom and right to self determination as promised in the various UN Security Council resolutions.

International community must take notice of the gross human rights violation committed by Indian government and the armed forces in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, they said and demanded the world leaders to come forward for resolution of more than seven decades old dispute between Pakistan and India.

PTI leaders Sham Lal, Kirshan Thakur, Wall ji Thakur, Nazish Fatima and others also addressed the rally.