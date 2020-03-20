Black laws in IOJK cannot deter Kashmiris from liberation struggle: AJK President:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while condemning promulgation of 37 new laws in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has declared that the Jammu & Kashmir people will never accept these forced laws.

While commenting on an order issued by the Indian home ministry, he said in a statement issued on Friday that the motive behind the promulgation of All India Services Act, census act, services tax act, income tax act, and bankruptcy act after approval from the Indian cabinet, was to annihilate the separate entity of Kashmir.

He said that promulgation of these laws is the continuation of the actions taken by Modi regime on August 5 to merge Jammu and Kashmir state with the union of India.

While condemning restrictions on the movement of citizens in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil, the AJK president said that according to reports, the Indian Army was preventing the people of Kargil from moving towards Srinagar, which has added to the miseries of the people.

He called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to take notice of the latest illegal actions of the Indian Government in occupied Kashmir.