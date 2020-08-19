Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Muslim riots: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while describing the blasphemous act of a Hindu fanatic in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) as a conspiracy, has said that the Indian fascist rulers intend to hurt religious sentiments of the Muslims of IOJK and India in order to pave the way for Hindu-Muslim riots and to carry out ethnic cleansing under its garb

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while describing the blasphemous act of a Hindu fanatic in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) as a conspiracy, has said that the Indian fascist rulers intend to hurt religious sentiments of the Muslims of IOJK and India in order to pave the way for Hindu-Muslim riots and to carry out ethnic cleansing under its garb.

Strongly condemning the blasphemous remarks by a Jammu based BJP fanatic leader Satpal Sharma and other extremists, the AJK president said that this disgusting act of the Hindu fanatic had hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community across the world particularly in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the reaction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other religious and political parties in IOJ&K over the incident is natural and the people Pakistan and Azad Kashmir fully support the APHC's call for a peaceful protest over this provocative act.

He said that Sharma and two of his accomplices, under a preplanned strategy, appeared to have been tasked by the BJP and the RSS to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims so that the Muslims show strong reaction over it, and the Indian Army and the RSS goons have a chance to massacre the Muslims.

"The Indian rulers and the Hindu fanatics very well know that the Muslims cannot tolerate the insult of their beloved Prophet (Peace be upon him)," he added.

The AJK president while declaring the blasphemy as part of the Hindutva policy of the BJP and the RSS warned the Indian rulers to refrain from hurting religious sentiments of the Muslims and promoting the Hindutva agenda in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the Muslims across the world to raise their voice against this heinous conspiracy, and while taking notice of the assault of the Indian rulers on the Islamic entity and beliefs of the Muslims, prevent the rulers of Delhi from making anti-Muslim moves.

"This conspiracy under the patronage of the Indian government has exposed India's false claims of secularism and democracy," he asserted. The AJK president also strongly condemned the killing of three Kashmiri labourers at the hands of Indian Army and the shelling over defenceless civilians in Darra Sher Khan Sector of Azad Kashmir.

President Khan appealed to the international community including the United Nations to take an exception of the anti-peace acts of India and take concrete steps to save the civilian population from naked Indian aggression.