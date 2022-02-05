UrduPoint.com

Bleeding Kashmir Awaits Justice Despite Decades-long Int'l Commitments: . Speakers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Speakers at a rally marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day here Saturday called on international forums, governments, and human rights organizations to play their part in stopping atrocities of occupation forces on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at a rally marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day here Saturday called on international forums, governments, and human rights organizations to play their part in stopping atrocities of occupation forces on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A bleeding Jammu and Kasmir still awaited justice despite the commitments made by the international community, including the United Nations over seven decades ago, the speakers said at "Solidarity Walk" organized by the Muslim Institute.

The rally, which marched from China Chowk Blue Area to Press Club, was led by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Dewan of Junagadh, Brigadier (retd) Abdul Rehman Bilal, Brigadier (retd) Aslam Khan, Dr Sajida Awan of Quaid-e-Azam University, Dr Noor Fatima of International Islamic University Islamabad and former ambassador Prof Dr. Zamir Awan.

The participants, including civil society members, lawyers, political workers and students, were carrying placards and banners, inscribed with slogans condemning Indian state terrorism in the held valley, and demanding right to self-determination for Kashmiris and supporting their independence movement.

The speakers said Prime Minister Imran Khan had played an important role in raising the Kashmir issue at the international level.

The present government would hopefully continue its efforts in highlighting the issue globally. and bringing it to the notice of the international community.

It was observed that India was not a country but a region. "Like Europe, every nation living here has the right to a separate homeland. Now is the time to end not only the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and Junagadh but also other states in India." Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan while Junagadh was its heart, and one day the sun of freedom would definitely rise there, they hoped.

The speakers said,"We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his insight into the extremist Hindu mentality and to make it possible for the Muslims of India to have a separate state."They said the entire Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri people and would continue their full political, diplomatic, and moral support to them till independence. The speakers said Kashmir was a disputed territory under the United Nations resolutions. However, Indian had imposed harsh laws there to suppress the demand of the people for their right to self-determination. In addition, the illegal settlement of Hindus in Kashmir was an artificial dressing of the democratic front of India to counter the struggle for self-determination, they added.

>