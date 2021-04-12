Body found in Daharmunah area of IIOJK

Body of a Kashmiri youth was found in Daharmunah area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Budgam District in a car on late Sunday, said a report reaching here Monday from across the Line of Control [LOC]

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of a Kashmiri youth was found in Daharmunah area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Budgam District in a car on late Sunday, said a report reaching here Monday from across the Line of Control [LOC].

Quoting eye witnesses, the report said that some locals saw body of a youth lying in a car bearing registration no. JK01AJ 5734.

Later, the body was identified as Ali Muhammad Malla age (30) of Malmoo Magam Budgam.