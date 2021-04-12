UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found In Daharmunah Area Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:13 PM

Body found in Daharmunah area of IIOJK

Body of a Kashmiri youth was found in Daharmunah area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Budgam District in a car on late Sunday, said a report reaching here Monday from across the Line of Control [LOC]

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of a Kashmiri youth was found in Daharmunah area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Budgam District in a car on late Sunday, said a report reaching here Monday from across the Line of Control [LOC].

Quoting eye witnesses, the report said that some locals saw body of a youth lying in a car bearing registration no. JK01AJ 5734.

Later, the body was identified as Ali Muhammad Malla age (30) of Malmoo Magam Budgam.

Related Topics

India Car Jammu Sunday From

Recent Stories

French homeschooling system hit by hackers from Ru ..

1 minute ago

Sikh yatrees arrive for Baisaki celebrations

1 minute ago

WHO Delegation Plans to Inspect Production of Sput ..

1 minute ago

NASA Signs Deal on Gagarin Anniversary to Fly Real ..

1 minute ago

Ramazan bazaars to sell commodities at low rates: ..

3 minutes ago

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Ma ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.