Body Of Missing Kashmiri Found In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:36 PM

Body of missing Kashmiri found in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Body of a middle-aged Kashmiri man was recovered from Chenab River on Monday, 22 months after he went missing in Doda district of Jammu in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported while quoting the officials as saying.

They said that following the information by locals that a body was floating in the river, a police team was rushed to the spot which fished it out.

The deceased was later identified as Showkat Ali, son of Gulam Mohammad of Akramabad. A police official said that Showkat Ali was a municipality worker and was missing for 22 months.

The SHO of Doda, Munir Khan told media that a missing report was already registered with the police. "After legal formalities, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites," he added.

