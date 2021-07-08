Brilliant Kashmiri students bringing laurels to nation by brilliant performances at world universities: President

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has appreciated the Kashmiri students for bringing laurels to the nation by their excellent performance shown in the reputed universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has appreciated the Kashmiri students for bringing laurels to the nation by their excellent performance shown in the reputed universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard.

He lauded the management of the UAJK, Muzaffarabad, for picking the highly qualified students on the basis of merit and establishing a new campus of the university within a short span of time.

Addressing the 49th syndicate meeting of the UAJK at Kashmir House on Thursday, Chancellor Sardar Masood said that it was a matter of pride particularly for the people of Azad Kashmir that the AJK University under the capable leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalim Abbasi has taken a major stride forward in raising the ranking and impact factor.

The AJK president said that of late, our universities had not only focused on the improvement of education standards but other public sector universities of the states have also enhanced interaction with the corporate sector, to facilitate the students in understanding the future needs and issues of the corporate sector. "The close contacts between the universities and the private sector will help our students understand the priorities of the private sector and finding jobs there," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the way the UAJK in collaboration with Special Communication Organization (SCO) had arranged online education and later online exam system for the students of far-flung areas at their homes during the coronavirus pandemic was appreciable.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kalim Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor UAJK said that coronavirus was a gigantic challenge for us but with the help of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), we have successfully met the challenge.

He said that for the first time in the 40 years history of the university, the problems of the university's own campus and the faculty have been resolved, and now the number of faculty members has been raised from 171 to 270. Both these factors had increased the impact factor of the university from 270 to 575 today.

He said that the incumbent President and Chancellor of the university played an important role in putting all public sector universities of the liberated territory on strong footings whose mentorship, assistance and guidance to help us to introduce a culture of merit, discourage unnecessarily political interference and launching of new programs and disciplines that are compatible with the needs of the time.