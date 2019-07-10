Brisk arrangements afoot to commemorate Kashmir martyrs day at either side of LoC on July 13 :

Arrangements are afoot at both sides of the LoC to observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13 with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self determination and for the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian subjugation, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Arrangements are afoot at both sides of the LoC to observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13 with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self determination and for the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian subjugation, official sources said.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir on this occasion.

Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK observe this day every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they gave this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last 72 years, official sources told APP here on Wednesday while unveiling the state program to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland and its liberation from the long Indian subjugation.

In Mirpur a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held on this occasion under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political social and public representative organizations.

The programme to mark the day with full respect and honour is being given final touches, the official sources said. Public meetings will also be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.