(@FahadShabbir)

United Kingdom-based Kashmiri Diaspora's joint representative forum United Front Saturday announced to hold mass anti-India protest on the eve of the scheduled June 11 13, this year visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narrindra Modi to attend the G7 Summit in the Britain's coastal town of Carbis Bay Cornwall to mark extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian union for continual long forced and unlawful occupation of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) United Kingdom-based Kashmiri Diaspora's joint representative forum United Front Saturday announced to hold mass anti-India protest on the eve of the scheduled June 11 13, this year visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narrindra Modi to attend the G7 Summit in the Britain's coastal town of Carbis Bay Cornwall to mark extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian union for continual long forced and unlawful occupation of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was disclosed at an extra-ordinary webinar meeting of the leadership of the Britain-based Kashmiri rights outfit - the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) and 'Tehreek e Kashmir' held to devise an integrated broad-based protest program by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates during the above scheduled visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the United Kingdom, says a message released to the media simultaneously in London and Mirpur.

"The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and the Tehreek e Kashmir UK President Raja Fahim Kayani had a very deep discussion to chalk out the protest program on the occasion of the forthcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to UK in the coastal town of Carbis Bay Cornwall to attend the G7 Summit being held from 11th to 13th June 2021", the message said.

It continued that the United Front leaders decided to hold a three-day sit-in protest from 11th-13th June 2021, and a national demonstration on 12th June 2021 during G7 Summit 2021 under the umbrella of "United Front" against Modi with the collaboration of prominent leadership of Pakistani, Kashmiri, Bangladeshi, Sikh and Indian minorities, Palestinian & Socialist organizations whom have been taken on board.

The meeting also decided to knock all possible doors to form a strong coalition to lobby at an International level against Modi's regime and reign of terror unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir people in the bleeding vale of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir since over past seven decades in general and August 05, 2019 in particular.

"Our Palestinian brothers and sisters fully believed in the fact that Modi and his hard-liner BJP are enemies of Palestine as well due to the partnership between Israel and India and their settler colonial project to force demographic change", the two Diaspora community leaders said in a joint press statement issued later on Saturday afternoon. "It is unacceptable that the G7, and the UK in particular, moves to invite nations who have abysmal human rights records and not be held to account", Raja Sikander Khan and Faheem Kiyani said.

"It was further decided by the joint meeting that United Front, United Kingdom would against Modi's above scheduled visit to UK adopting a joint strategy in various sectors of life including media, lobbying in the British parliament, exerting pressure on local councils besides staging regular demonstrations to register resentment against the extremist Modi-led Indian regime which has turned the bleeding vale of IIOJK � the largest prison on the planet", they said.

"General twice-a-month follow up meetings will be held under the auspices of the United Front besides weekly lobby meets with parliamentary & council committees to grow the campaign to expose Indian ugly face besides their reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by the occupying forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was mutually agreed by the meeting to do everything possible while remaining within the limits of law and must remove the veil to show the evil face of a International criminal of fascist leader of BJP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and let the British population know that Modi's attendance at G7 summit 2021 will give him an international profile that he does not deserve due to his complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, genocide, demographic chance and settler colonialism", the two leaders said.

Chairman Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan and President Tehreek e Kashmir UK Raja Fahim Kayani were of the view that Modi's participation would make Britain complicit in his war against the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as minorities in India.

"It must be noted that while Modi was Chief Minister of Gujrat, he was refused entry to the United State and travel ban imposed upon him by the UK, the U.S and several other European nations, as well because of his involvement in the riots in Gujrat in 2002 that had left over a thousand innocent people dead. Among the dead were at least three British citizens", the Kashmiri Diaspora community said.

They urged upon all political, religious and community groups to make the anti Modi campaign successful by passing resolutions in the councils , the UK Parliament by participating in the scheduled anti Modi demonstrations before and on the eve of his above scheduled visit to the United Kingdom, the message concluded.