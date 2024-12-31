Britain Lord calls on AJK PM, assures to raise Kashmir issue

Lord Qurban Hussain, a prominent member of the British House of Lords, met with Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, the Prime Minister of the Azad Government of the state of Jammu and Kashmir at his office on Tuesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Lord Qurban Hussain, a prominent member of the British House of Lords, met with Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, the Prime Minister of the Azad Government of the state of Jammu and Kashmir at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting, which also saw the presence of Ministers Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Sardar Javed Ayub, focused on strengthening ties between Azad Kashmir and the international community, particularly in relation to the Kashmir issue. During the discussions, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul- Haq emphasized the need for greater cooperation in the fields of youth exchange programs for university students and the expansion of technical circles.

He underscored the importance of drawing international attention to the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, particularly in light of the region's ongoing struggle for freedom.

Prime Minister called on the Kashmiri diaspora, particularly the community in the United Kingdom, to play an active role in raising awareness about Kashmir's plight. He urged that the British Parliament, along with other international forums, must join efforts to expose India's atrocities in the region and advocate for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Haq also highlighted that the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir remain top priorities for the government.

He shared that significant progress is being made on several mega projects aimed at improving the welfare of the people, including plans to develop an airport in Mirpur. While the construction of an international airport had been proposed, a briefing revealed that it may not be feasible at this stage.

However, the government is taking steps to prepare a feasibility study for the construction of a domestic airport in the region.

In his remarks, Lord Qurban Hussain reassured the Prime Minister that the British expatriate community would fully support efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue on the international stage, particularly within the British Parliament.

He also lauded the Azad Kashmir government's work on large-scale projects aimed at the welfare of its people and expressed confidence that foreign investment could significantly benefit the region's economy.

Lord Qurban praised the government's developmental agenda, emphasizing that the region would be on the path of progress through practical measures that contribute to both economic growth and the welfare of the people.