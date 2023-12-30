Britain PPP unit commemorates BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary with full respect, honour

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Britain Chapter, commemorated the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairperson of the party, with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Britain Chapter, commemorated the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairperson of the party, with due solemnity and reverence.

A special congregation to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto was hosted in London late Friday with Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and PPP AJK leader Ch. Lateef Akbar as Chief Guest on this occasion.

Akbar is currently on a special visit to the UK, to assess the party's activities besides the promotion and uplift of the PPP Britain Chapter among the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora circles, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speakers including Chief Guest Ch. Lateef Akbar, President PPP Britain Mohsin Bari, Secretary General Azhar Iqbal Baraalvu and PPP Greater London President Mian Saleem and others paid eulogising tributes to the departed leader for laying down the supreme sacrifice of her life besides other meritorious lifetime services for the nation and the country for maintaining the national unity, solidarity and cohesion among the people of all the four provinces of the country as well as Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan besides for the promotion of democracy, democratic norms and principles in the country.

Besides a large number of the Jialas, hundreds of PPP Britain Women activists from various parts of the United Kingdom also participated in the congregation held to observe the anniversary of Shaheed BB to reiterate ideological solidarity, sentiments and admiration with their supreme great leader.