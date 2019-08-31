British Councilor calls for early solution of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

Kashmir-origin Councilor of Britain's Bredford Shire city Mrs. Fouzia Zamir has called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the resolutions of the United Nations

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) ,:Kashmir-origin Councilor of Britain's Bredford Shire city Mrs. Fouzia Zamir has called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the resolutions of the United Nations

"People of Jammu & Kashmir should be granted their legitimate birth right to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite in the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state under the auspices of the United Nations", Zamir, currently on a visit to AJK, said while speaking a reception hosted by Jammu & Kashmir Writers Forum at Mian Muhammad Buksh Library here Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by renowned poet/scholar Zaid ullah Fahim, District and Session Judge (Retired), who also presented his poetic verses. The function started with the recitation of the holy Quran by Talha Zaid Jarral.

The British councilor called upon the world community and human rights organizations to take notice of the gross violations of human rights in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Fouzia Zamir urged the world community to resolve this long outstanding issue according to wishes of the people of Jammun and Kashmir .

She underscored the need for progress in education and economic sectors to get themselves recognized among the international community as only the voice of economically strong nations was heard in the world .

Speaking on this occasion, a UK-based Kashmiri expatriate's leader Attiique-ur Rehman thanked the management of the historic Mian Muhammad Bakhsh Library while appreciating the standard and services of the library.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Zubair Ahmad Qazi, Director, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh Library observed that the humanity was suffering in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the brutal Indian occupying forces and there was no option except the liberation of Jammu & Kashmir.

He also demanded of UK and other western countries to rise to the occasion and play their role for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir struggling for the last 72 years.

Local renowned poets including Muhammad Farooq Khan Jarral, Zulfiqar Ali Asad, Sajid Mahmood Tahir, Rana Ghulam Sarwer, Rashad Akram, Prof.Noushaba Ilyas, Fouzia Andleeb and Qazi Abdul Wahab presented their respective pieces of poetry depicting the current ugly situation of the strife-torn Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the backdrop of the Kashmiris just and principled struggle for emancipation of the motherland from long Indian forced and unlawful rule.

The audience prayed for early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom besides for the liberation of occupied Muslim lands including Palestine and the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir.