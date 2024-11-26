British Deputy High Commissioner Arrives In Mirpurkhas, Discusses District Issues
November 26, 2024
British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney arrived in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, where she met with key figures to discuss pressing issues affecting the district
During her visit, Mooney met with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader and Mirpurkhas District President MNA Nawabzada Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur and her visit was part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the UK and Pakistan. They engaged in discussions on various topics, including politics, social issues, and agricultural concerns specific to the Mirpurkhas district.
Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori provided a briefing on the challenges facing Mirpurkhas Municipality, while Nawabzada Mir Allah Dad Khan Talpur and several other dignitaries were also in attendance.
Mooney also met with Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, and various town municipal chairmen, town committee chairmen, and political and social figures.
Furthermore, Mooney visited the residence of Member Sindh Assembly Hari Ram Kishori Lal, where she gathered information on development work and public issues in his constituency.
