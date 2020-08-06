British Kashmiri, Pakistani communities hold protest rally to mark Kashmir Siege Day

The London streets on Wednesday were echoed with anti-Indian, anti- Modi and pro- Kashmir freedom slogans as thousands of British Pakistanis and Kashmiris gathered in front of Indian High Commission London to observed "Youm-e-Istehsal", one year of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by India from its Constitution abolishing the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on August 5,2019

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):The London streets on Wednesday were echoed with anti-Indian, anti- Modi and pro- Kashmir freedom slogans as thousands of British Pakistanis and Kashmiris gathered in front of Indian High Commission London to observed "Youm-e-Istehsal", one year of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by India from its Constitution abolishing the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on August 5,2019.

The rally was attended by people representing different walks of life and political parties including women, children and elderly people. They were carrying placards demanding immediate end to killings and violations of human rights and military siege in IIOJ&K.

They chanted slogans "We want freedom", "Indian occupation forces get out of Kashmir", "Freedom is our right", "United Nations and United Kingdom, must force India to stop human rights violations and urged to Iiplement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir". "We pay tributes to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and people of IIOJ&K", "We will continue struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation and till the achievement of our birth right to self-determination", "India stop killings, tortures and atrocities in IIOJ&K", "One two three four Indian occupation no more, Modi the biggest terrorist, Indian butchers get out of Kashmir." Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), UK President Mohsin Bari strongly condemned India for its illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

He said that despite atrocities of Indian forces the valiant people of IIOJ&K would continue their struggle till the realization of their birth right to self determination and freedom from Indian yoke.

He added that people of IIOJ&K were deprived of their basic rights and people were without food and health facilities.

Mohsin Bari said that 800,000 Indian forces were perpetrating untold atrocities,rapes and killings of people in IIOJ&K continued unabated which should be stopped forthwith.

He said that all political parties in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were on same page on the Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir.

He called for inviting an emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to discuss current worst situation in IIOJ&K and put pressure on India to resolve the dispute peacefully and according to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion Tariq Chaudhry of Pakistan Patroitic Front (UK) also strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K.

He condemned the Kashmiri Muslims were even not allowed to offer their Eid prayers and military siege in IIOJ&K was continuing.

"We will continue to protest against Modi's oppressive government outside the Indian High Commission until the Kashmiri people are given their full rights", he remarked.

He also assured the people of IIOJ&K they were not alone in their just cause for freedom from Indian subjugation and birth right to self determination but entire British Pakistani and Kashmir communities around the world were with them and support their indigenous struggle.

Chaudhry Dilpazeer Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) UK leader said that the cruel act of Indian government on August 5, 2019 was inhumane by besieging over eight million people of IIOJ&K in their own homes.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for declaring August,5 as "Youme-Istehsal", for highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international levels.

Speaking on the occasion Mushtaq Lasharie Chairman World Solidarity Forum (UK) expressed his deep concern over the worst human rights situation in IIOJ&K.

He called upon the international community to take notice of the human rights abuses in IIOJ&K and stop India atrocities there.

He also called for implementation of UNSC resolutions of Kashmir for the peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Habib Jan Baloch, a British Pakistani leader reiterated that Kashmiris would continue their struggle against India subjugation till the realization of birth right to self determination.

He demended of the UNSC resolutions should be implemented for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and in accordence with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He added that due to sacrifices of people of IIOJ&K not only Kashmir would get freedom from the Indian subjugation but Khalistan movement would also succeed and the day was not far off when India would be further divided.

The other speakers on the occasion urged the international community must play its role in forcing India in lifting the military siege in IIOJ&K.

They added that action should be taken against India for continuous violations of universal declaration of human rights, and the UN security council resolutions on Kashmir.

Pakistani and Kashmiri communities expressed their complete solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IIOJ&K who were facing the worst kind of atrocities and gross violations of the human rights by the Indian forces to silent their voice for their inalienable right to self determination and freedom from Indian subjugation for the last seven decades.

The protests rallies in connection with Youm e Istehsal were also held in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford, Leeds, Glasgow.