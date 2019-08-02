UrduPoint.com
British MP Welcomes President Trumps Offer Of Mediation On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:54 PM

The British Parliament member belonging to the opposition Labour Party Jaise Philips Friday welcomed the US President Donald Trumps repeated offer of mediation to both India and Pakistan for resolution of the much-delayed Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : The British Parliament member belonging to the opposition Labour Party Jaise Philips Friday welcomed the US President Donald Trumps repeated offer of mediation to both India and Pakistan for resolution of the much-delayed Kashmir issue.

Philips, currently on a visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir, in a statement issued in AJK's metropolis on Friday, urged upon his country, especially the British Prime Minister Boruss Jhonsen to perform his due role for the settlement of Kashmir issue.

The British Parliament member continued recalling that since Kashmir issue was primarily the creation of Britain, it was the moral and diplomatic responsibility of London to move ahead to ensure the early durable and permanent settlement of Kashmir issue.

Describing Trumps offer of mediation and arbitration timely and harmonious to the need of the current regional and international situation, Jaise Philips further called upon the British government to take practical steps, besides providing moral support through the statements, for the settlement of Kashmir issue for ensuring the early grant of the birth right of self determination under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

India must stop the reign of human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the British MP demanded, according to the statement.

