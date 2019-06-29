British Trade Commissioner appreciates Tarbela 4th Extension Project

British Queen's Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Simon Penney, appreciating Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for successful commissioning of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project last year, has said that it is an important project that will deliver energy to thousands of people in the country, WAPDA asserted in an official statement on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ): British Queen's Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Simon Penney, appreciating Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for successful commissioning of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project last year, has said that it is an important project that will deliver energy to thousands of people in the country, WAPDA asserted in an official statement on Friday.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project. General Manager (Tarbela Dam Project), General Manager (Power) Tarbela, Project Director (Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project) and Chief Engineer (Operation &Maintenance) Tarbela 4th Extension were also present during the visit, the official statement released to the media by media wing of WAPDA said.

Speaking on the occasion, the British Trade Commissioner expressed the hope that Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project will prove to be instrumental in meeting the electricity needs of Pakistan, triggering socio-economic development in the country.

"I am delighted that a flagship British Company like Mott MacDonald is playing such a valuable role in supporting delivery of an important project", the British Trade Commissioner further said, according to the statement.

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has also been declared a successful project by the World Bank being a project commissioned within time and cost. Success of 4th Extension has increased 40% capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station and has also triggered process for Tarbela 5thExtension Hydropower Project which is also being funded by the World Bank and WAPDA.

Apart from having a detailed round of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the British Trade Commissioner also visited Tarbela Dam, Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Site and Tarbela Hydel Power Station, it added.