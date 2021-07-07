While describing Shaheed Burhan Wani as a role model for the freedom fighters across the globe, AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that his valiant struggle for liberation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the martyrdom would continue to be a source of inspiration for the young minds

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) : While describing Shaheed Burhan Wani as a role model for the freedom fighters across the globe, AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that his valiant struggle for liberation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the martyrdom would continue to be a source of inspiration for the young minds.

In a special message on the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Kashmir's most beloved freedom fighter,he said that Shaheed Wani would always be remembered on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) for his courageous struggle against the illegal Indian rule and the supreme sacrifice of his life for the noble cause of freedom and liberty.

Wani, a resident of Tral was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area on July 8 in 2016. His martyrdom had triggered a sustained wave of protests that claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians.

The president, while paying tributes to Shaheed Wani, said that that the history of Kashmiris' struggle would remain incomplete without the chapter of Burhan Wani as he was a hero and a glittering star of the liberation struggle, which had been continuing for the last seven decades.

He said that the Shaheed Burhan Wani in his young age devoted himself for the Kashmir liberation movement and carried forward the liberation struggle with his valor, wisdom and vision in a way that he had become the role model for the liberation movements across the world.

"Wani's martyrdom was certainly a loss of the freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but his martyrdom will also continue to give a new impulsion to the movement for the right to self-determination of the oppressed Kashmiri nation.

He said that it was India's misconception that it would suppress just political struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right of self determination by committing inhuman atrocities against the defenseless people.

Expressing his concern that the Indian aggression against unarmed Kashmiris had crossed all the limits, President Khan urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

He also endorsed the call given All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to observe Martyrs' Week from July 6 to 13 and urged people of AJK, Pakistan and diaspora community to organize seminars and other programs to pay homage to martyrs who gave their lives for liberation of Kashmir.