Burhan Wani to be remembered on his 7th Martyrdom Anniversary on July 8

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) , Mass public rallies across Azad Jammu Kashmir and in various parts of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will reiterate the resolve to continue the mission of Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Kashmir Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 7th martyrdom anniversary falling on July 08, unless the liberation of the occupied Kashmir from the Indian bondage was matured.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir inhibiting at both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world are all set to pay glorious tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his companions on his 7th martyrdom anniversary being commemorated on Saturday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri, till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for the shaheed Wani and other Jammu and Kashmir martyrs in all ten districts and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad will be the hallmark of the martyrdom anniversary of the youngest Kashmiri freedom fighter.

In IIOJK, there will be a complete shutter-down strike across the occupied valley to mark the day followed by anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstrations on Saturday, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the LoC.

Addressing the rallies, speakers will pay rich tributes to young Shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle in the occupied state to the decisive stage through giving the supreme sacrifice of his precious life.

In Mirpur, a rally to observe Shaheed Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary will be taken out from the city center under the auspices of various social, political, religious, and public representative organizations representing people from all walks of life.

A large number of people from all segments of civil society including traders, political, social, and human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students, and private and government servants will lead the rally which will culminate at the site of its beginning.

The 22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honor to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 76-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through social media besides apprising the external world of the exceptional importance of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in the Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter.

India had announced Rs. one million head-money for Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.

India's forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir had never been welcomed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which is why waves after waves of freedom movements have been generated in the Indian-occupied disputed Himalayan region.

The face of the continual liberation movement in the bleeding-occupied valley was the martyred youngster called Burhan Muzaffar Wani, who gave fresh spirit to the freedom struggle by laying down his life for the sake of the liberation of the motherland from Indian shackles.

It may be recalled that Burhan Wani was seen as the main draw for many young and educated boys in the South area of occupied Kashmir turning into freedom fighters a few months before his martyrdom at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

He was featured in videos and photos posing with weapons and taunting the Indian occupational security forces, which were circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp in an attempt to recruit the young Kashmiri generation in the freedom struggle.

Shaheed Wani was stated to be an expert in using social media and delivered strong speeches. He was from a well-off family in Tral in south-occupied Jammu Kashmir, not far from the place of his martyrdom along with two of his comrades at the hands of the Indian occupying troops.

Shaheed Wani had reportedly joined the Hizbul Mujahideen at the age of 15 after his brother was allegedly assaulted by the Indian troops in 2010. He had been described as a budding cricketer before he turned to the freedom struggle.

India had announced Rs. 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

One of his brothers was martyred by the Indian Army in 2015 when he allegedly attempted to meet Burhan in the thick Tral forests of Tral.

The valiant son of the soil, Burhan Wani had become a big security threat for India and her occupational forces in the occupied valley as he built a large following among freedom-monger young Kashmiris.