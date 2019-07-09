The 3rd martyrdom anniversary of young martyr and hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani was observed across the country by paying glorious tributes to him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The 3rd martyrdom anniversary of young martyr and hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani was observed across the country by paying glorious tributes to him.

Public rallies and demonstrations, besides special prayer for the Shaheed Wani were held across the country.

Addressing the rallies speakers paid rich tributes to young Shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle to the decisive stage through giving the supreme sacrifice of his precious life.

Speakers said that best way to pay rich tributes to Shaheed Wani was to follow his foot steps till the struggle for freedom reaches to its logical end.

They said the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom has reached at the point of no return in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speakers said shaheed Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir to be part of the freedom struggle .

They said the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the Kashmiri martyrs including the young shaheed hero of the present time of the Kashmir freedom struggle � Burhan Wani, will not go in vain.

They said that the mission of Shaheed Wani would be continued with full vigor till its accomplishment through the complete success of the freedom movement.

Speakers called upon the international community including the United Nations to exercise their due role for getting the Indian brutalities stopped in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the population was fighting for the liberation of the homeland from the forced Indian occupation for the last 72 years.

22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 72-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for 'Jehad'.

He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter.

India had announced Rs. one million head-money for shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.

Complete shutdown marked by curfew and other restrictions was observed across the Indian Held territory to commemorate the third martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the shutdown call was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tributes to Burhan Wani, his associates and other martyrs of 2016 mass uprising and to reaffirm the Kashmiris' resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to it its logical conclusion. Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016.

Thousands of posters surfaced in every nook and corner of the valley urging people to 'March Towards Tral'. The posters carrying pictures of Burhan Wani were published by 'Warseen-e-Shuhada'. These posters were displayed at all important places including highways and streets in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Islamabad and other districts of the territory. The Indian authorities arrested two youth on the charge of pasting posters in Srinagar. They also snapped internet services in Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Thousands of Indian soldiers, paramilitary forces and police personnel are patrolling deserted streets across the territory to enforce strict curfew and other restrictions. Special restriction have been imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction police stations including Maisuma, KralKhud, Khanyar, Nowahatta, SafaKadal, Maharaj Gunj and Rainawari in the city.

The authorities also sealed the house of Burhan Wani and his grave at Shariefabad in Tral, the hometown of Burhan Wani. All roads leading to the town have been completely blocked with concertina wires to prevent the march. Youth on the other hand have created pro-Burhan graffiti on the shutters and walls across Tral town.