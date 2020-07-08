The people of Jammu & Kashmir living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world, where Kashmiris are living Wednesday paid tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 4th martyrdom anniversary with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) : The people of Jammu & Kashmir living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world, where Kashmiris are living Wednesday paid tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 4th martyrdom anniversary with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the speakers at virtual meetings besides special prayer meet for the shaheed Wani besides other Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in all ten district and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were the hall mark of the 4th martyrdom anniversary of the youngest Kashmiri freedom fighter.

Sharing their views, the speakers paid tributes to young shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle in the occupied state to the decisive stage through infusing a fresh spirit laying down the supreme sacrifice of his precious life.

They said that best way to pay tributes to shaheed Wani was to follow his foot steps till the struggle for freedom reaches to its logical end.

The speakers said that ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom had reached at the point of no return in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the daily supreme sacrifices of lives being given by the youth including the street children who were determined to get the motherland freed from the Indian bondage without taking care of their precious lives .

India should read the writing on the wall and accept the reality about Kashmir's struggle for freedom, they added.

The speakers said that shaheed Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the young generation of Jammu & Kashmir to take to the street agitation in nook and corner of the occupied valley to get the homeland freed from forced and illegal Indian occupation.

The participates of the zoom metings said that the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the Kashmiri martyrs including the young shaheed hero of the present time of the Kashmir freedom struggle � Burhan Wani, would not be allowed to go in vain.

They said that the mission of Shaheed Wani would be continued with full vigor till its accomplishment through the complete success of the freedom movement.

The participants called upon the international community including the United Nations to exercise their due role for getting the Indian brutalities stopped in occupied Jammu & Kashmir where the population was fighting for the liberation of the homeland from the forced Indian occupation for the last 73 years.

They underlined that since early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue was the key to the emergence of durable and everlasting peace not only in South Asia but the world over, adding it was enjoined upon the peace and human rights loving international community to move ahead for ensuring the early settlement of the issue through the grant of the legitimate right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir as enshrined in the global commitment through the UN resolutions.