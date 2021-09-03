Business community condoles death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Chairman United business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday paying glowing tributes said Syed Ali Shah Geelani was an icon who symbolized the struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir fearlessly.

In an emergent condolence meeting he said the Ummah has lost her bravest freedom fighter who stood like a rock before the adversity and even the adversity could not withstand the courage and character of this great man, said a press release issued here.

Syed Ali Geelani was a light which lit the hearts of millions of youth and was an integrity that brought conviction in the minds of millions to face the lethal, obnoxious malicious propaganda of Indian government.

President UBG Zubair Tufail said his presence brought a spiritual dimension in the life long struggle for independence and even the fascist govt of Modi could not budge him an inch.

Gillani was a visionary and any allurement, enticement, fear, oppression or a threat to life did not deter him from pursuing his compulsive mission to break the shackles of Indian illegitimate rule and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Zafar Bakhtawari SG UBG said Syed Ali Shah Geelani had only one ambition and that ambition was to achieve freedom from India. Pakistan has lost a Pakistani and a well wisher of Ummah.

A great vacuum has been created which at present, does not appear, will be filled so easily. I wonder how the Hurriyat will cope the loss of this great man?Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Secretary Information UBG said but the hope he has lit in the hearts of millions of Kashmiris will continue to invigorate the struggle for independence.

May Allah elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in paradise. I have only one prayer for the Ummah that Geelani always prayed for, he added.