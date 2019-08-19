Business community expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The business community here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and announced full moral and diplomatic support till the freedom of Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The business community here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and announced full moral and diplomatic support till the freedom of Kashmiris.

Addressing on the occasion, Mishaal Malik, wife of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for highlighting the issue of occupied Kashmir and said that Indian occupation and continuous curfew had turned the entire Jammu & Kashmir state into a jail that was on the verge of serious human crisis.

She urged the international community to highlight the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Kashmir, adding that thousands of Kashmiri children were killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns. She warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

Former Federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said that Kashmir had been under the longest martial law in history and now its citizens were under a violent siege.

"The entire world had accepted the Kashmir movement as indigenous and how the fascist Modi could win hearts of Kashmiris by killing them", he questioned.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan, adding that business community would not leave Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone.

They said that barbaric killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir was not acceptable for the business community.

The use of forces and ammunition against innocent civilians was a blatant violation of right to life, right to freedom of expression and opinion, right to peaceful protest and right to peaceful assembly, they added.

LCCI office bearers including Mian Anjum Nisar, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nasir Hameed Khan, Abuzar Shad, Naeem Mir, Khalid Pervez, Ashraf Bhatti and others were also present.