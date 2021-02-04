UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Of Pakistan Reiterates Its Support To The People Of IIOJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:57 PM

Business community of Pakistan reiterates its support to the people of IIOJK

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Thursday said the business community of Pakistan reiterated its untiring moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Thursday said the business community of Pakistan reiterated its untiring moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces were resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people, Maggo said in a message issued in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Friday.

He said India has turned Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale, he added.

He said that tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This was a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism, he added.

The FPCCI president said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region would remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Kashmir.

He said the business community of Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as withdrawing of illegal and unilateral actions.

He said the international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international media, should be allowed access to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.

He said the world community should play its role to force India to fulfill the promises it made with the people of IIOJK and the international community.

Maggo said the business community express its resolute solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assure that the business community would always stand shoulder-to-shoulder to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they have realized their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The business community also recognize and lend support to the efforts being made by the Pakistan government in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Business Chambers Of Commerce Young Resolute Jammu Moral Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 minute ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

7 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

15 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

16 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

46 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 takes out rally to express solidarity ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.