Business Community To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On I-Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

The business community of Hyderabad will express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers of Held Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, 2019, the 72nd Independence of Pakistan and to observe black day on August 15, the day of Independence of India

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The business community of Hyderabad will express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers of Held Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, 2019, the 72nd Independence of Pakistan and to observe black day on August 15, the day of Independence of India.

A meeting of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chaired by president Muhammad Saleem Shaikh here at HCCI secretariat on Thursday took the decision while observing that great sacrifices were rendered during creation of Pakistan and the countrymen were ready to foil nefarious designs of enemies and sacrifice their live for the defence of the homeland.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised their voice for the rights of the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir where Indian government has been engaged in violation of human rights and genocide of sons of soil, the meeting observed and vowed to observe August 15 as black day to give message to world community that support of Pakistan people will remain continued with their brothers of occupied Kashmir who are facing atrocities by Indian troops.

While responding to make clean and green Pakistan campaign announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the HCCI decided to launch tree plantation campaign from August 18, 2019 and plant 50 thousands saplings in various parts of Hyderabad.

