Business community to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

The traders and business community will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (February 5) to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight said President Anjuman-i-Tajiran Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The traders and business community will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (February 5) to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight said President Anjuman-i-Tajiran Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation including traders and business community, fully stands with Kashmiri brothers as they were struggling for their fundamental right to self-determination for last seven decades.

He said that India has committed worst human rights' violations in the occupied territory of Kashmir valley.

Sharjeel Mir said that India's illegal occupation in Kashmir was a matter of grave concern for the world powers and the United Nations should take immediate notice of Indian atrocities.

He said that India has destroyed the peace of Kashmir by occupying the valley aggressively.

He said that Kashmiris have made a history of sacrifices against Indian terrorism, adding that India should stop genocide of Kashmiris.

The President Anjuman-i-Tajiran said that Kashmiri people have strengthened the independence movement by making sacrifices at a large scale. The world powers rulers should take practical steps for solution to the Kashmir issue, he added.

He said that in this connection special programmes were chalked out every year and this year special arrangements were being made to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner.

The Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiris, he added.