By repealing Article 370 India committed big blunder: Sikh leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :In the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), a Sikh representative organization, has said that the Indian leaders have committed a big blunder by abrogating the special status of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APSCC President, Jagmohan Singh Raina, in an interview in Srinagar said India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution would backfire. "They could have changed laws, but at least they should have consulted us," he said.

Raina said he was concerned that the Indian government was creating anti-Muslim sentiments and dividing the territory on communal lines.