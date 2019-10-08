UrduPoint.com
Bye-election In LA-III Mirpur To Be Held On Nov 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:07 PM

Bye-election in LA-III Mirpur to be held on Nov 24

Bye-election on the vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assembly in LA-III, Mirpur-3 city constituency will be held on November 24, it was officially announced

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Bye-election on the vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assembly in LA-III, Mirpur-3 city constituency will be held on November 24, it was officially announced.

According to an official notification issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Tuesday, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under sub-section of Section 10 of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Elections Ordinance 1970, announced the following schedule of the bye-election to fill in the above vacant seat of the AJK-LA�III Mirpur -3:- Last date of filing of nomination paper to the Returning Officer is October 21.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on October 22.

Last date for filing of appeals will be October 26.

Hearing of the appeals will be held on October 28.

Last date of decisions on the appeals will be held on October 29.

Last date for withdrawal of the candidature will be October 30.

List of the candidates will be published the same day (October 30).

Electoral symbols will be allotted on October 31 and final list of the eligible candidates will be published the same day.

Polling will be held on November 24, 2019, according to the notification.

It may be mentioned here that the seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the constituency and minister in the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider-led AJK government of PML [N]Ch. Muhammad Saeed, in a contempt of court case, by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sept. 25 this year.

