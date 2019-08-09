The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent Muslim civil rights organization, has urged all Americans who support human rights and democracy to demand that the State Department put pressure on the Indian government to immediately reinstate the special status of Occupied Kashmir and lift the siege on the suffering people in the valley

On Monday, the Indian government illegally revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, taking away the special status of the Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir. The legal maneuvering which led to the revocation of Article 370, has been widely panned by legal experts as unconstitutional and a complaint has already been filed in the Indian Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the revocation.

"On August 2nd, tourists and pilgrims were ordered to evacuate Kashmir and schools were shuttered.

On August 4th, internet access was cut off, telephone and cellphone services suspended, prominent democratically elected leaders placed under house arrest, and an indefinite curfew imposed on the Kashmir valley. On August 5th, Kashmir's autonomy was destroyed, and by now more than 35,000 additional troops have been deployed," CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

"There is a humanitarian crisis brewing in the Kashmir valley. The State Department should urge the Indian government to immediately reinstate the protected status, lift the siege, and enter into peaceful negotiations to determine the future of the Indian-controlled state of Jammu and Kashmir." Earlier, Awad spoke at a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. and condemned recent actions taken by the Indian government.