UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAIR Condemns India's Action In Kashmir, Calls For Restoring Its Special Status

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:49 PM

CAIR condemns India's action in Kashmir, calls for restoring its special status

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent Muslim civil rights organization, has urged all Americans who support human rights and democracy to demand that the State Department put pressure on the Indian government to immediately reinstate the special status of Occupied Kashmir and lift the siege on the suffering people in the valley

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent Muslim civil rights organization, has urged all Americans who support human rights and democracy to demand that the State Department put pressure on the Indian government to immediately reinstate the special status of Occupied Kashmir and lift the siege on the suffering people in the valley.

On Monday, the Indian government illegally revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, taking away the special status of the Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir. The legal maneuvering which led to the revocation of Article 370, has been widely panned by legal experts as unconstitutional and a complaint has already been filed in the Indian Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the revocation.

"On August 2nd, tourists and pilgrims were ordered to evacuate Kashmir and schools were shuttered.

On August 4th, internet access was cut off, telephone and cellphone services suspended, prominent democratically elected leaders placed under house arrest, and an indefinite curfew imposed on the Kashmir valley. On August 5th, Kashmir's autonomy was destroyed, and by now more than 35,000 additional troops have been deployed," CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

"There is a humanitarian crisis brewing in the Kashmir valley. The State Department should urge the Indian government to immediately reinstate the protected status, lift the siege, and enter into peaceful negotiations to determine the future of the Indian-controlled state of Jammu and Kashmir." Earlier, Awad spoke at a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. and condemned recent actions taken by the Indian government.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Protest Supreme Court Internet Democracy Jammu Washington, D.C. August Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner Bahawalpur listens to complaints in o ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 15 People Killed in Landslide in Southern ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to plant 9m saplings: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to celebrate I-Day as Kashmir Solidari ..

2 minutes ago

August 14 to be observed also as Kashmir Solidarit ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1,000 policemen to be deployed for Eid, I-Day ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.