Canadian delegation visits AJK Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : The visiting Canadian delegation of "Friends of Kashmir" organisation led by renowned scholar Zaffar Bangash Tuesday visited Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex in the State's metropolis and witnessed proceeding of the ongoing session in the house.

The AJK Legislative Assembly session held here on Tuesday.

The AJK minister Raja Nisar Ahmed and leader of Opposition in the house welcomed the Canadian delegation and thanked the team for raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Minister for State Disaster Management Authority presented a resolution about the Pakistan National Development Agenda which was approved by the house.

The resolution stated that National Assembly of Pakistan has adopted the outcome document of the UN Summit for post 2015 development Agenda "Sustainable Development Goals" and has also declared it as "Pakistan National Development Agenda".

Azad State of the Jammu and Kashmir is also part of this development Agenda of 2030 and has endorsed this by establishing Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals in Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on 22nd April, 2019.

The Taskforce facilitated institutionalization of the 2030 Agenda into policies and plans by playing an effective advisory role for the Legislative Assembly Standing Committees and the Cabinet Development Committee, in addition to other policy and planning fora.

It is therefore, expedient that Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Government Departments, private sector, civil society, media, academia, partners and donors, youth, religious leaders from all faith, farmers, women, marginalized segment of the society challenged with disability, refugees, and think tanks to work in close collaboration and partnership with due resources to implement and achieve the desired targets or Sustainable Development Goals in AJ&K.

The House also approved two bills the transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissue Act, 2019 and Power Development Organization (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The House also offered fateha for martyrs of the Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Ceasefire Line (CFL)m, besides the sad demise of niece of MLA Pir Ali Raza Bukhari Syed Ali ul Hasnain Bukhari and late Syed Shoukat Gillani.