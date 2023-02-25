Candidates file nomination papers to contest for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor, Deputy Mayor slots in AJK

Candidates belonging to various political parties, especially PML (N) and PTI, including independent candidates filed their nomination papers with the returning officers of their respective areas on Saturday to contest the election to the offices of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the newly-elected local bodies including District Councils, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, Union Councils in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) : Candidates belonging to various political parties, especially PML (N) and PTI, including independent candidates filed their nomination papers with the returning officers of their respective areas on Saturday to contest the election to the offices of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the newly-elected local bodies including District Councils, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, Union Councils in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Elections to the heads of the civic bodies are scheduled to be held on March 02, as announced by Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission.

In Mirpur district, the candidates for the slots of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayor, Deputy Mayor of the civic bodies filed their respective nomination papers with the District Returning officer / Additional District & Session judge Mirpur District.

Raja Naveed Akhter son of Raja Akhter Ali has been elected unopposed as Chairman of District Council Mirpur.

No any other candidate filed the nomination papers to this office against Raja Naveed Akhter. The newly-elected Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhter belonged to Kashmir PTI.

And at the same time three candidates are in the run to contest the election to the office of Mayor of Mirpur Municipal Corporation. Those who filed the nomination papers for the Mayorship of Mirpur include Shafique Ahmed Khan s/o Muhammad Aziz Khan, Chaudhry Abdul Razaq s/o Ch. Karam Elahi and Usman Ali Khalid s/o Chaudhry Khalid Hussain (former Chairman MCM).

Usman Ali Khalid is the nominee of Kashmir PTI, Ch. Abdul Razaq reportedly belonged to PML (N) and Sardar Shafique Ahmed, Independent candidate � but an alleged dissident belonging to the Kashmir PTI � as he was considered to be the potential candidate of the AJK chapter of the PTI according to the observers.

Two candidates including Rashid Sideeque s/o Khawaja Muhammad Sideeque of PML (N) and Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai s/o Fazal Kareem Chughtai, candidate of Kashmir PTI, filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officer / Additional District & Session Judge Mripur, to contest the scheduled March 02 election to the office of Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mirpur.

As according to the elections schedule, announced by the AJK Election Commission, elections to the heads of the newly-elected local bodies in Azad Jammu Kashmir - including Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors, will be held on March 02, this year.

According to the schedule issued by AJK ECP, nomination papers were allowed to be filed before the concerned Returning Officer by February 25, 2023.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers by the concerned Returning Officers was held the same day � February 25, 2023 during 12.00 noon to 01.00 p.m.

Returning Officer will make public the list of the validly nominated candidates on same day � February 25, 2023 soon after completion of the scrutiny process.

Last date for filing of appeals before the Appellate Tribunal against rejection of the nomination papers will be on February 25, 2023 till 4.00 p.m.

Hearing and decisions of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal concerned will be held on February 27, 2023 till 03.00 p.m.

The candidature could be withdrawn by the last date of February 28, 2023 till 02.00 p.m.

List of the contesting candidates will be made public the same date of February 28, 2023 soon after withdrawal of the nomination papers.

Polling will be held on March 02, 2023 from 10.00 a.m to 02.00pm