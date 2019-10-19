Candidates starts filing nomination papers for Legislative Assembly-3 by-election

At least 10 candidates filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officer during first two days of filing of the nomination papers by Saturday - for the scheduled November 24 bye-election to the only vacant seat of the AJK Legislative Assembly from Mirpur City III (LA-3) constituency

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 10 candidates filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officer during first two days of filing of the nomination papers by Saturday - for the scheduled November 24 bye-election to the only vacant seat of the AJK Legislative Assembly Mirpur City III (LA-3) constituency.

The seat had fallen vacant following disqualification of the sitting MLA and minister from the constituency Muhammad Saeed by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a contempt of court case on September.

The AJK Elections Commission has already announced the election schedule for the vacant seat.

The nomination papers could be filed by the candidates by the stipulated last date of October 21, 2019 (Monday).

Prominent among those candidates who filed the nomination papers during first two days of filing of the nomination papers included Mrs. Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Sohaib Saeed Chaudhry, Ch. Muhamamd Ashraf, Dr. Amin Chaudhry, Wasif Amin Chaudhry besides five other candidates.

The AJK's ruling PML-N, PTI, PPP, Muslim Conference and Jamaat e Islami have yet to formally announce their respective candidates.